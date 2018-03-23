Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler’s column: Urgent answers needed

When it rains around this club, it pours.

A season forecasted with negativity and little hope seems to be concluding with exactly that.

Despite winning their first five games and looking to have transformed into this new, exciting and attacking team and, in all fairness, we have had moments to remember such as the 4-2 against Nottingham Forest, Bersant Celina’s screamer against Leeds and the thrashing of Sunderland, but that’s about as good as it’s got.

Mick McCarthy, again, has come under a lot of scrutiny in regards to the entertainment factor and certainly things haven’t been pretty on or off the field, with several inappropriate comments made towards supporters and a somewhat suspect goal celebration at Carrow Road. But I don’t think we can pin all unhappiness on him.

For it is surely now time for Marcus Evans to come out and face the fans directly.

It started so well, money was spent and a big name manager appointed (I won’t say much else about that), seemed to herald the arrival of real ambition and excitement back to Portman Road.

Ten years later and where has that gone? Why isn’t our current manager, the only one to achieve a top six finish, not being given the same investment?

Has Mick even questioned Evans for more money?

All these unanswered questions are the real annoyance and if there is to be any hope of the ever dying Portman Road crowd returning, then this must be actioned, for it is the least fans deserve.

The remaining eight games include a real chance to get some points on the board for the Blues which may add some gloss, on another, extremely frustrating campaign.