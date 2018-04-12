League title campaign still on track with latest win

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

COUNTY LEAGUE

KERSHAW PREMIER

West Wratting 2

Linton Granta 0

West Wratting continued their onslaught of the Kershaw Premier League on Saturday, exacting revenge on Linton Granta after losing to them in last month’s Kershaw Premier Cup.

It had been only the third time West Wratting had lost all season, as Linton comfortably ran out 3-0 winners.

But, at the weekend, the tables were turned as West Wratting held Linton to a goalless visit while netting twice at the other end.

Callum Harrison scored both goals to extend his total scored this season to 32, with the second-placed scorer eight goals below with 24 (Comberton’s Thomas Joyce).

Manager Michael Bavester had said, ahead of the game, that a bounce-back win was important to remind the team of their quality and to help rebuild any confidence lost in the cup final.

He said: “We have always said that we were fighting on three fronts, but the league is really important to us.

“We’ve never won it before, it would really mean so much to us.

“We play Linton again in the league and it’s a chance for us to get our own back a little, to show what we can do when we play well.”

It takes the local rivals’ head-to-head record to 2-1 to West Wratting, as they went into this game both on the winning and losing end of a 3-0 scoreline against each other this season.

West Wratting now sit in command of the league in first place with eight fixtures remaining, having won 18 of their 22 league matches so far.

Great Shelford are their closest competition — although Brampton currently lie in second, they have only one game left — in third place with seven games remaining.

West Wratting played Sawston United away yesterday before hosting Brampton on Saturday (3pm).

Linton, meanwhile, had not played a game since the Kershaw Premier Cup final when they travelled to West Wratting, but line up again on Saturday when they travel to Sawston (3pm).