Manager admits frustration at continuing defensive frailties

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Thetford Town 2

Haverhill Borough 1

Haverhill Borough’s narrow 2-1 loss to an injury-hit Thetford Town on Tuesday was a ‘missed opportunity’.

That was manager Anthony Choat’s assessment of the game at Mundford Road, as Borough faced up to a side with at least five academy players and two debuts.

But they quickly found themselves on the back foot, with a Valter Rocha goal that exposed the gap between the defence and goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

The second goal came shortly before half-time, Andrew Wood this time taking advantage of Borough’s defensive frailty with almost a repeat of the earlier goal.

Ryan Weaver missed the best chance of the half for the visitors with the score at 1-0, finding himself clear on goal with only Will Viner in the way, but his shot went wide.

Borough were more industrious in the second half with Rory Bone slotting away the penalty awarded after Alistair Conway was deemed to have been brought down in the box.

But, despite piling on the pressure, they could not find an equaliser.

The loss means Borough have failed to record a win since the Haverhill derby on December 29, picking up one point from the last 15 on offer.

Choat knows his side’s Premier Division status hangs in the balance, expressing his disappointment at his team’s failure to take advantage when the opportunity was there.

He said: “It’s another game lost in the first half, and against a weakened Thetford side, they were missing key players and it was a missed opportunity.

“Basic defending was an issue, we were too high and got caught — our positioning all over the field was poor.

“We need to learn quickly because our next two games are really big for us. We need to be ready, they are against teams around us.”

Borough head to Ipswich Wanderers (23rd) on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Wivenhoe Town (24th) on Wednesday (7.45pm).