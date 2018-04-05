Manager overjoyed by win over bottom-four side in survival war

Manager Anthony Choat has said Saturday’s performance is ‘just what’s needed’ from the team to ensure the committee’s efforts to find a suitable facility to play at next season have not been in vain.

The club’s 3G home was deemed unsuitable for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (Step 5) by the FA, with Borough hoping to solve the problem with a ground share with New Croft neighbours Haverhill Rovers from the 2018/19 campaign.

With that decision currently pending, a 2-0 home win over doomed Fakenham Town on Easter Saturday was welcomed by Choat as a perfect antidote to any stressed fans.

He said it was ‘encouraging’ as the ‘first thing we need to do is earn the right to stay in the league’.

“It’s just what we needed at this stage of the season,” the player-manager, who stepped in to man the posts with Niall Conroy unavailable, said.

“It’s a great result, a clean sheet, and it shows that we can make all the work the committee are doing off-the-pitch worthwhile.”

First-half goals from Ryan Phillips and Ryan Swallow did enough to kill the Fakenham threat, as Borough produced a dominant performance.

But it was the visitors who had started the stronger, until Phillips’ opening goal after 20 minutes gave the home team the advantage.

Phillips got on the end of a botched clearance with a half volley into goal before Swallow hit a stunning shot to put the game to bed just before half-time.

Choat said chairman Dave Hardwick had spoken to the team before the game about the latest on the ground grading situation but the team had not shown much reaction, despite the ‘great result’.

“A final outcome will definitely give us a push at the end of the season, a bit more energy. Good news gives you that lift, from the big to the small things,” Choat said.

“But, then again, if it goes the other way in the final decision and goes against us, then I wouldn’t expect them to throw in the towel either. I expect us to see the season to the end.”

Borough next host Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (3pm), and will look to ‘do things right this time’ after losing 3-1 on March 21.

Victory would see them maintain a six-point gap ahead of Hadleigh United, who sit at the top of the relegation zone after 38 fixtures.

Choat said: “We know we’re capable of a good result against them.

“Unfortunately that admin error caused us to have to replay the game we won and I know it will be a very big challenge, but one we can win.”

Meanwhile their Easter Monday trip to Coggeshall Town was postponed due to the weather.