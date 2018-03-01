Manager ready for tough run of league assignments

Player-boss Marc Abbott believes versatility could be key if his Haverhill Rovers side are to collect positive results from their upcoming tough run of fixtures.

Sixteenth-placed Rovers face trips to Wroxham (9th) and Gorleston (12th), as well as a home clash with promotion-hunting Stowmarket Town (3rd), during the next three weeks as they aim to build on Friday’s 2-0 win over Hadleigh United.

On paper it appears to be a tricky spell for Abbott and his charges, but he is hoping their ability to switch tactics and positions will work in the New Croft team’s favour.

“We have got some tough games coming up,” said the midfielder.

“You can look at it two ways; it is tricky, but we are a good side.

“When we play teams at home we can be expansive and really take the game to the opposition.

“Away from home we have shown at places like Felixstowe (1-1 draw) that we can run big teams close.

“We have players that can play in a number of positions, it is quite a flexible squad. That gives me options to adapt to the opposition and the pitch we are playing on.

“We have been playing well in spells and we have got the players to cause some damage to any team in the league.”

Up first is an away clash at Wroxham’s Trafford Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Yachtsmen have been in good form since former AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold took charge in January, winning four of their six league games and also progressing through in the League Challenge Cup.

Abbott said: “Wroxham away is a big test, especially when you consider the sort of form they have been in recently.

“Out of possession we have got to be really disciplined and not leave big spaces.

“All Jamie Godbold sides look to gain possession quickly, so for us it is about staying in the game and being bright when we get on the ball.”

Jamie Judge could miss the encounter after he limped off against Hadleigh.