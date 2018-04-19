Match Report: Haverhill Borough 1 Hadleigh United 0

Haverhill Borough moved six points clear of relegation rivals Hadleigh United in last night's crucial tie between the two demotion threatened sides.

The two clubs are fighting over one remaining spot in next season's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and Borough have laid claim with the 1-0 victory.

KEY MOMENT: Hadleigh lost their 'keeper after 30 minutes and without a substitute keeper, captain Rose filled in. Picture: Clive Pearson

It was not a thrilling match, with football difficult on the bobbly surface of The New Croft's grass pitch and one goal ended up separating the sides.

The start had been promising, with early chances for both sides quickly dissipating as it turned into a game with few opportunities to score.

It was scrappy and disjointed, with the ball's awkward bounces regularly catching both team's players out.

Hadleigh were unfortunate to lose their goalkeeper on the half hour mark, with captain Kris Rose stepping into the breach, and player-manager Shane Wardley coming on.

It was the first of a number of injury concerns for the visitors, with Ben Golding going down after 60 minutes and struggled for the remaining time.

Borough's goal came shortly after, from a long ball free kick they had been attempting all game. The ball, from a Rory Bone kick, fell kindly for captain Jarid Robson who came out on top of a battle with Rose in goal and smashed the ball in.

The goal gave the home side a burst of energy and they looked the more likely to score as the game went on.

Disappointment for Wardley's men, who are now staring down the barrel of relegation, while Borough can breath a short sigh of relief before gearing up again on Saturday.

