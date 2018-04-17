Match Report: Haverhill Borough 3 - Histon 2

Haverhill Borough picked up a vital three points in their relegation fight with a deserved and hard fought win over sixth placed Histon.

.

It leaves Borough one place outside the relegation places with three points separating themselves and next placed Hadleigh. The two sides meet tomorrow in a six pointer at the New Croft.

Haverhill started brightly and took a 7th minute lead when Sam Howley broke across the Histon six yard box and flicked Ryan Swallow's free kick past the Histon keeper Sam Roach.

Histon were troubled by Borough's midfield runners joining the lone striker Charlie Holmes. Roach made an excellent stop as Sam Robson, after a defensive mix up found himself clear on goal. Robson tried to place the ball in the bottom corner but Roach's outstretched arm denied him.

Borough's second goal came from the resulting corner, as Histon failed to clear, and Cameron Watson smashed the ball home from close range.

A goal just before the interval brought the home side back into the game. A long ball into the inside right channel was delightfully flicked back by Ed Rolph, Dan Brown's cross shot found the bottom corner.

The Histon fans would have hoped the goal would be the start of a comeback for their side, but early in the second half, Borough regained their two goal advantage.

Holmes delightfully picked out the lively Staines, running in from the left hand side. His initial sliding effort was saved by Roach but left Staines with a tap in.

The football was not of the greatest quality but it was two teams playing with no shortage of effort and determination. Dan Brown's 18 yard drive brought the home side back into the game and set up a tense final quarter for the small band of travelling fans.

Borough remained defensively solid as Histon pushed for an equaliser, they required a fine reaction save from Anthony Choat to maintain their lead, as he reacted quickly low to his left to keep the ball out from Rob Ruddy's close range effort.

Three massive points for Borough going into the biggest game of the season.

Haverhill Borough: Choat, Hawley, Davis, Bone, Watson, C.Phillips, R.Phillips (Walker), Robson, Holmes (Botten), Swallow, Staines