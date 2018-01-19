Nothing taken for granted despite winning streak at West Wratting

West Wratting may be in the form of their life, but manager Michael Bavester refuses to take it for granted as the side prepare for back-to-back matches against Lakenheath.

The Kershaw League Premier Division teams have already played once this season, on August 29, with Wratts experiencing their only defeat of their league campaign so far.

On that occasion, Lakenheath beat a visiting West Wratting 3-1, a result Bavester wants an opportunity to ‘put right’.

And they will get two chances to do so over the next two weekends, with the return league fixture at the Bull Lane club this Saturday (2pm) before a semi-final clash away in the Kershaw League Premier KO Cup the following Saturday, January 27 (1.45pm).

Bavester said: “It’s not going to be easy against Lakenheath, they’ve proved a bit of a bogey team for us and are the only team to beat us all season.

“They will go into it with a bit of confidence and will have their tails up.

“But all we can do is concentrate on us and what we do best. And Lakenheath have been really up and down with their form and have played brilliantly at points.

“So there’s no point worrying about them or how they’ll play. We know their strengths and we know ours.”

Bavester said the team are keen to get back into a regular fixture pattern, having only played two games since the end of November.

He said: “It’s been frustrating with the number of postponed games, it’s hard to maintain a rhythm when you’re hardly playing.

“But, on the other hand, it means we go in to this weekend’s game with a full strength squad and no injury problems.”

He reiterated the club’s desire to win the top flight of the Cambridgeshire County League for the first time in the their history, as well as defend their ‘strong’ cup record.

“When you’re fighting on all three fronts as we are at the moment (league, Cliff Bullen Cup and the KO Cup) then a full squad is important,” Bavester added.

“We also know it’s a big ask to continue in all three competitions, let alone to win them all, but making the cup final even would be amazing.

“We’re definitely not prioritising any games or competitions, they’re all important and so we have to keep being a hard team to beat.

“We’ve kept a lot of clean sheets this season and our back three are really tough to pass.

“We conceded three goals against Lakenheath at the start of the season but we have improved a lot in defence since then.”

Due to the number of postponed fixtures in the league, Wratts currently lie in third place despite only losing one game and drawing another.

But they have six games in hand over leaders Brampton — who have a seven-point advantage at the top — and two over second-placed Great Shelford (who also have 37 points but a better goal difference).