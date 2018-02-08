On course for treble winning season

West Wratting prepare to face Orwell this weekend, as they target a spot in the final of the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup.

It follows them extending their unbeaten run, in all competitions, to six games with a 2-1 home win over Cambridge University Press in the Kershaw Premier League on Saturday.

The team, which last lost on November 13 to Step 4 side Cambridge City in the Cambs Invitation Cup (Ridgeons Ltd), has seen a number of games postponed due to bad weather over the past few months.

But they have not let the irregular fixtures affect their performances, with manager Michael Bavester itching to go at Orwell on Saturday (1.45pm).

He said the pressure is on his team, however, as they face up to a side currently in mid-table of the Kershaw Senior A, while West Wratting compete for a first ever Kershaw Premier title.

He said: “We can’t wait to play the semi-finals, even if we go in to it as big favourites.

“That does add pressure on us, but I think we’ve already shown we are a strong group that can handle it.

“I’m so happy with how we have played in the last few games, especially as we didn’t have many games over the Christmas/New Year period. Hopefully it won’t be affected by any bad weather, we’re looking forward to it.”

They have already secured a place in the final of the Kershaw Premier League KO Cup next month, after beating Lakenheath, and their league challenge is also still alive in third place, with games in hand.