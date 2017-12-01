Plans start to pay off for Rovers as they go into ‘winnable’ fixture

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott has said he feels his plan is starting to come to fruition as the team followed up the Coggeshall draw with a 4-0 victory over struggling Ipswich Wanderers.

And he has further targeted a maximum of six points from this week’s fixtures in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Wednesday evening’s away game at Long Melford (see www.haverhillecho.co.uk) for the result — and Saturday’s away game at Great Yarmouth Town (3pm).

He said: “It’s a very important period for us and how we do overall, up until Christmas, is a real marker of where we are as a team.

“We’ve been working hard on adding consistency, to our play as well as our results, and I think that’s what we are now seeing.

“We are more structured, particularly in defence, and we’re becoming harder to beat which is a massive thing at this level.

“The team have been aware of how many chances we’ve created in previous games and I think that’s changing.

“We’ve been a bit more ruthless in front of goal, I think that’s the main difference.

“But we’ve also stayed in the game long enough to allow those chances.

“There’s a really good vibe in the club at the minute, it’s a good place to be.

“The players have been giving good feedback and are just more comfortable. That will have a positive effect on the team too.”

On Saturday, Jemel Fox hit a brace while Jordan Palmer and Mitchell Burr also found the net as Rovers improved their recent form.

It was Fox’s first goals for the club, having arrived from Stowmarket Town at the start of October, having made 12 appearances.

Abbott said: “Obviously the result and score is very positive for us. But it’s even better due to the difficult conditions we faced.

“It took us a while to get going in the game but once we did, I thought we played some really good stuff.

“There were spells where the players were really good at building up play, we had quite a lot of possession which was good — we’ve not had that every game.

“We’ve been working hard in training and we saw it pay off.

“We took the game to them and deserved the win.”

Ipswich Wanderers have lost 16 of their 22 fixtures this season, winning only two, and sit in 23rd (of 24) place.

But Abbott said no team at Step 5 can be taken lightly, including this weekend’s game against Great Yarmouth.

“Every game is tough of course, particularly away games, but I do think it’s a very winnable fixture for us,” he added.

“I’m taking it month by month, game by game, and working on the performance, believing the results will follow, so it’s great to see us starting to pick up points.

“So it’s time to now target those games with teams near or below us. This is one of those fixtures.”