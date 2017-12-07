Positive signs at Borough with draw

Borough’s defence ‘clicked together’ for the first time in the side’s 1-1 home draw against promotion hopefuls Brantham Athletic, writes Hannah Dolman.

Those were the words of manager Anthony Choat following Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match — which saw The New Croft side gain their first league point out of nine fixtures.

Choat said: “It’s a very good result for us and our defensive performance was much better. It kind of clicked together for the first time as everyone understood what to do.

“Their goal came from another individual error and we could, in fact probably should, have kept a clean sheet — that’s frustrating.

“I’m sure they would say the same thing though, it was a competitive game.

“And it reminds us what we can do when we focus.”

The team travel to Walsham-le-Willows for Saturday’s game (3pm).

Choat added: “We’re definitely looking to follow up with another positive result.”