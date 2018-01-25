Rovers admit relegation is a threat after latest loss

Rovers head coach Dario Seminerio has admitted that Haverhill Rovers are now in a relegation battle, writes Hannah Dolman.

It follows his side’s 2-0 loss to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

They have now secured only six points from a possible 24 on offer in their last eight fixtures in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to leave them floundering in 16th.

And Seminerio has said their failure to overcome Godmanchester on home soil has left them in a position where demotion is now a ‘real possibility’.

He said: “The relegation battle is on now so we can’t afford to lose many games.

“All the teams below us have at least one game in hand, so our position in the table is not very secure.

“Our focus now is on staying safe, that’s the priority, and then we can see what next.

“But it’s a lack of results in recent games that has put a lot of pressure on the players, rather than our position in the league.”

He said the team, who face Stanway Rovers on Friday night (7.45pm), will be feeling the strain of only one win from eight and will be keen to change it.