Rovers continue better run of form with latest draw

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 1

Wroxham 1

Haverhill picked up a point against sixth-placed Wroxham to leave the hosts with a strong return from their recent fixtures.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last five outings, while their opponents were held to under two goals for the first time in six.

Both goals came early in the game, with Haverhill taking the lead after nine minutes — when Marc Abbott’s free-kick from 20 yards out found the top right corner of the net, passing goalkeeper George Macrae.

But the lead was only to last for 58 seconds though, as Wroxham went at their hosts straight from the kick-off.

Connor Ingram ended up turning Jemel Fox before putting the ball under ‘keeper Lennon Westley from close range.

An excellent stop by Macrae kept out a well hit Luke Haines set piece from 25 yards out in the best of the other chances in the opening period.

Ingram was cursing his luck as he spurned a wonderful opportunity for his side after 72 minutes, fluffing his lines with the tap in and hitting it out and away to safety for the hosts.

Abbott twice forced a save from Macrae with his second half efforts, but Haverhill’s closest opportunity to take the lead came after 78 minutes.

Mitchell Burr’s good turn on the edge of the area brought a one-handed save out of Macrae to go for a corner. Bradley’s resultant set-piece was met at the back post by Sam Holmes, but his shot was cleared off the line.

Wroxham were reduced to efforts from the edge of the area as the game progressed, with a draw a fair result.

Abbott said it was a good performance by his side against a team who have returned some great results this season.

“We’re putting together a good run and I’m happy with our progress so far”, he said.

Rovers host Gorleston, who currently lie just three points adrift of The New Croft team, on Saturday (3pm) in a game Abbott wants three points from.

“These are the sort of games we should target”, he said.