Rovers need long-term fix for ‘quality problems’ in final third of the pitch

Haverhill Rovers fell to a 2-0 home loss to Godmanchester Rovers at the weekend, in a performance described as ‘lacking’ by head coach Dario Seminerio.

In particular the former Cambridge City coach targeted his team’s play in the final third of the pitch, lamenting a ‘lack of quality’ as the reason behind the team’s latest results.

MOMENT'S LAPSE: Haverhill Rovers went a goal down in the 64th minute

The game began after an eventful pre-game pitch inspection. Despite the grass pitch deemed by the referee as playable on the sodden January afternoon, a last-minute call-off for the Reserves on the 3G left the all-weather pitch available, so the game was moved.

But Rovers, who have yet to win a competitive match on it, were undone by two second-half goals.

Seminario said: “It’s very disappointing to lose 2-0 at home, especially on the pitch we train on. I think we were maybe a little too comfortable on the surface, like we were training.”

He said he wanted a positive reaction in their next game, an away fixture to Stanway Rovers on Friday night (7.45pm).

“They have a very clear plan and they know what we want from them, so it’s just about lacking that little bit of quality in the final third,” he said.

“And that’s a team problem. We’re not creating chances as a team and, when we did have the ball, we played it forward too quickly, we rushed it.

“It’s important the players believe in our way of playing and that we make sure we have all the players on our side.

“It’s a problem we have to solve together, starting on Friday with Stanway.”

The first half was uneventful with neither side creating many chances, although the best chance came for Haverhill as Mitchell Burr chipped the goalkeeper, only to see his effort cleared off the line.

But Godmanchester found their stride in the second half, with a counter attacking goal in the 64th minute followed by a game-ending second on the stroke of 90 minutes.

It was an unfortunate debut for young Rovers signing Evan Jeckells, the goalkeeper who arrived last week from St Neots Town, following a forced spell on the sidelines for first team ‘keeper Charlie Turner — it is understood he must rest to recover from a recurring ankle injury.

And the performance was one Seminerio was quick to praise. He said: “He was confident, he managed the box well and his distribution was fine.

“It was a solid debut and the two goals were not his fault.”

Echo Man of the Match: Mitchell Burr

Rovers: Jeckells 7, Geoghegan 6, Fox 6, Miles 7, Milne 7, Holmes 6, Abbott 6, Haines 6 (Tait 67’), Jebb 6 (Healey 63’), Wozniak 6, Burr 8 (Stevenson 81’)

Subs not used: Boddey