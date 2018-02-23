Rovers struggle to keep goals out as they concede 10 in two

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 0

Thetford Town 5

Haverhill Rovers have again been found wanting, as they fell to successive heavy losses with their 5-0 defeat at the hands of a free-scoring Thetford Town.

The New Croft side have now conceded 10 goals in their last two games, and 20 goals in just six as their defence deals with a significant leak.

Thetford, on the other hand, have netted five times in two of their last three matches, although this was the first time the Brecklanders had kept a clean sheet in 2018.

Manager Marc Abbott said: “The defeat on Saturday certainly tests the players’, coaches’ and manager’s ability to deal with defeats, adapt and become better individuals for it.

“Thetford were a very powerful, athletic side who caused problems all afternoon — we could not manage that throughout the game.”

The away side went ahead in the 28th minute, as Andrew Wood’s shot left goalkeeper Evan Jeckells rooted to the spot. Wood was again involved just 60 seconds later as Thetford found their second.

His shot was blocked but rebounded to Ben Anderson, whose shot found the net.

Haverhill were kept goalless in the 58th minute when Rory Jebb’s shot was blocked before his rebound from right of the penalty spot produced a good one-handed save out of ‘keeper Will Viner.

But a third goal came Thetford’s way with 65 minutes gone, the ball arriving with Valter Rocha, who lost his footing under a challenge from Alfie Carroll, but still managed to steer the ball past Jeckells while on the ground.

Rocha scored a second four minutes later, Anderson using his pace to get down the right and into the area before squaring it to his fellow winger to score.

The final goal came after 76 minutes, Ross Bailey’s free-kick on the right reaching Rocha just inside the area; he chested and volleyed the ball into the net to seal his hat-trick.

Abbott added: “In the previous month, our creativity, combinations and quality of final pass have been excellent. But we have to find a balance in transition throughout games as every game is competitive in the league with players who can cause damage.”

Abbott said the side will focus on that in Friday’s home game against Hadleigh United (7.45pm).

The visitors are embroiled in a relegation battle with, in particular, local rivals Haverhill Borough, but Abbott didn’t want to focus on that in the preparation.

He said: “The game against Hadleigh we will approach in a positive mindset.

“We will have to build play and be patient in possession but also be tough in our one-on-one duels and be aggressive throughout the game to get three points.

“Hadleigh will be a team that will make it difficult for us.”