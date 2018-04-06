Rovers unable to capitalise on dominance against Wanderers

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Ipswich Wanderers 1

Haverhill Rovers 1

Haverhill Rovers missed an opportunity to open the gap between themselves and the relegation zone with Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Wanderers.

The Wanderers have only won four of their 37 fixtures in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, while drawing seven, and sit firmly in a bottom four spot.

But they have now managed an unbeaten streak of three games while Rovers have lost four of their last six — and the better form showed, as Wanderers took a point after a fortunate equaliser.

Rovers started the stronger as they signalled their intent with an excellent first 20 minutes.

Rory Jebb first headed a great cross by Alfie Carroll wide of the home goal with 10 minutes gone before a great kick by Rovers’ Charlie Turner found some space down the centre of the park, but Ben Bradley’s shot was off target under a large amount of pressure two minutes later.

A still goalless Rovers, however, kept pushing forward on the quarter-hour mark and a quick corner and cross on the left was met with a well-struck, but also well-saved, volley by Luke Haines.

The away side finally edged ahead with 18 minutes on the clock, as a smooth move ended with Kyle Clarke playing a reverse ball to Jebb, who found space from marker Mark Goldfinch before shooting.

Jack Spurling got a hand to the ball but he was not able to keep it out as Jebb found enough power with the shot.

Two minutes later Carroll almost found the team a second, but his shot was deflected and Spurling reacted well on the move, to switch direction and palm the ball over the bar.

The only other significant chance fell to the hosts, but Turner produced a fine save to keep the visitors ahead at the break.

The scores were levelled in the 61st minute via the boot of Marcus Taylor, to the surprise of most in the ground as Rovers dominated.

Despite several close calls, Rovers were unable to find a winner as they took a point from the encounter.

They are without a game this Saturday, with only six fixtures of the season remaining, and are next in action on Tuesday, away to Wroxham (7.45pm).