Rovers unfortunate to miss out on a point at home to Stowmarket

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 0

Stowmarket Town 1

Haverhill Rovers produced their best performance of the season in an enthralling, high tempo match but were denied a point by an unfortunate first-half own goal.

Stowmarket Town, meanwhile, picked up their seventh win in eight games to keep up the pressure on the league leaders.

Rovers, at the other end of the table in 18th position, suffered their first loss in four, and will next face second-from-bottom Fakenham Town on the road on Saturday (3pm).

At The New Croft on Tuesday night, the first 40 minutes of the game was end-to-end until the own goal.

It came from Ace Howell’s attempted shot — his effort closer to the corner flag than the goal — but, in the split second that he had to make a decision, home defender Alfie Carroll’s attempted clearance backfired and flew into his own net.

Going in at the break a goal behind, Rovers came back on to the field with intent. But, while there was excellent play by both sides, chances were at a premium.

Howell thumped a 12-yard effort against the face of the home bar in the 66th minute in the best of his side’s efforts.

Rovers’ Luke Haines then curled a 25-yard free kick wide of the Stowmarket goal with 70 minutes passed, before Carroll’s 40-yard dipping volley on the run narrowly went over the bar in the 82nd minute.

The final chance for the hosts came after 89 minutes with a diagonal ball in by Joe Bennett, but a full stretch Tom Newman was unable to really trouble goalkeeper Craig Brand with his attempt.

Rovers were a little unlucky to lose against the side challenging for a promotion spot.

• Meanwhile on Saturday, Rovers secured the full three points with a home win over basement side Wivenhoe Town with a 2-1 win.

Wivenhoe, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 games, fell foul of two Rovers goals as they lost their sixth consecutive league game.

Rovers were delighted to complete the league double, beating Wivenhoe by a 2-1 scoreline in both fixtures of the season.

The home side went ahead early on, Kyle Clarke beating two players before cutting the ball back for Rory Jebb to net from six yards out.

The lead was doubled on the half hour when Clarke netted himself, his low shot rolling wide of goalkeeper Jordan Hudson and into the net to leave his side two goals to the good at the break.

It was a nervous final third of the game for Haverhill, however, as Wivenhoe pulled a goal back in the 64th minute.

A good save from Charlie Turner with 84 minutes gone denied Myles Passley a second goal, and the equaliser, before Wivenhoe had two chances in added time at the end of the game to steal the win, but Rovers held out to collect the three points.