Sam hails new dawn at Borough

A 1-0 home loss was the Boxing Day hangover that Haverhill Borough wanted to avoid, following a much improved run of form in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Hannah Dolman.

But it was not to be, as the side fell to their first defeat of December against second-placed Coggeshall Town.

And that, plus the competitive scoreline, were the two key factors defender Sam Hawley was keen to highlight.

Haverhill Borough, who lost nine consecutive league games in a row prior to December, have enjoyed more positive results, including Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Long Melford.

Hawley, who stepped in as captain while club captain Jarid Robson was out injured, said: “It’s been brilliant to watch us getting better and better lately.

“Strengthening the back four has been crucial to us conceding fewer goals I think and Jarid coming back has been so good too.

“Our win on Saturday was a good result and it was great to take three points against a team that’s close to

