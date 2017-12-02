Saturday's local football round-up

There was delight in Thetford today, but agony for the visiting Hadleigh United fans, as the home side thrashed their opponents by nine goals to nil in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

New Thetford goalkeeper Will Viner - who arrived from Wroxham on Friday - had the perfect debut as he remained untroubled in goal, with his attackers making all the headlines at the other end of the pitch.

AERIAL BATTLE: Needham Market battled at home against Staines Town (Picture: Ben Pooley)

Robbie Priddle put Thetford a goal to the good in the seventh minute, before finding the net at regular intervals for the remainder of the game.

Max Melanson hit four while Andrew Wood scored a brace and Ben Anderson took the spare on their way to an impressive 9-0 defeat of the Brettsiders.

Meanwhile in the Bostik Premier League, Needham Market were unable to improve on their five victories so far this season, with a 2-1 loss at home to Staines Town.

Ryan Gibbs equalised in the 80th minute to give Richard Wilkins' side hope of at least a point but a quick reply just four minutes later killed the momentum.

MIDFIELD PLAY: Team Bury's Joe Paton on the ball as Cornard United's Jake Egner chases (Picture: Mecha Morton)

And it was also a loss for AFC Sudbury in the Bostik North Division, as they went to league leaders AFC Hornchurch.

The young side were beaten 1-0, scored in the 67th minute.

The result meant a slip of two places down the Bostik North table for AFC to 15th.

Mildenhall Town lost their trip to Potters Bar Town 2-0, as they continue a poor run of form.

DELIGHT: Long Melford celebrate their winning goal (Picture: Mecha Morton)

The side, who have now lost four league games in a row are starting to struggle for traction in the league as they drop to 19th.

Bury Town held a visiting Barking to a 0-0 draw, and consolidate a mid-table position in 11th place. It is not the result, or league position manager Ben Chenery is happy with at this stage, as reported in this week's Bury Free Press. Click here.

But Soham Town Rangers had a good day at home, beating Tilbury 2-1 despite playing more than an hour of the match with 10-men.

Will Gardner was sent off, and Tilbury awarded a penalty, in the 32nd minute - to leave the home team with a cliff-face to climb.

EQUALISER: Charlie Holmes sends his shot goalbound (Picture: Mark Bullimore)

But they fought back hard, Lewis Clayton equalising in the 49th minute before Craig Gillies went one better just one minute later to put them 2-1 up against the odds.

They held on for the full three points and close the gap on 12th position in the league.

Elsewhere, Ely City continue their march up the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, recording their sixth successive win on Saturday - a 3-1 home victory over Wivenhoe Town.

Wivenhoe's David Lopez put the Ellgia Stadium visitors a goal up in the first half but The Robins responded well, with Sam Reed bringing his team back level before the break.

Further goals in the second period from Alex Theobald and Ryan Williams secured a good comeback victory for the home team.

The win puts them within five points of second-placed Coggeshall Town (although the latter have five games in hand over the Cambridgeshire side).

CELEBRATIONS: Needham's Ryan Gibbs scored the side's only goal (Picture: Ben Pooley)

Haverhill Rovers also took maximum points from their trip to Great Yarmouth Town as they jump a few places in the Premier Division to 13th place.

All three goals came from penalties, with Rovers going 2-0 up before Great Yarmouth pulled one back.

Neighbouring side Haverhill Borough also recorded a great result, a 1-1 home draw against Brantham Athletic, a side in the dogfight for second place (currently third and just one point adrift).

The New Croft side went a goal behind in the first half to spark fears of a heavy loss but the team rallied well to keep out further scores before Charlie Holmes pulled back a second half equaliser.

Borough manager Anthony Choat had called for a win or draw to spark a better run of results, following Tuesday's 5-1 defeat to Ely City, their 8th league loss in a row. Click here for more.

There was also another goal frenzy this weekend, this time for Newmarket Town as they beat Histon 5-1 on the road.

It was a game of high drama, with Histon player Evan Key sent off after only seven minutes - and then going a goal up.

But the win was overshadowed by a serious injury to The Jockeys' Jack Watson - who was carried off on a stretcher while his team trailed by a goal.

Newmarket responded bravely, as Lewis Whitehead scored a brace to help his side to a 5-1 win.

Stowmarket Town, meanwhile, fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat by Kirkley & Pakefield, as their league push has stuttered. They have lost three and drawn one of their last four fixtures in the Premier Division.

It was their second home league defeat of the season as Kirkley & Pakefield became the first side to do the double over the Old Gold and Blacks this season.

Rick Andrews’ side were hoping to produce another comeback to get a result after goals from Liam Harvey-Cooper and Lewis Hammond had seen them trail 2-0 to their visitors at half time.

Luke Read pulled one back for Stow early in the second half, but despite an improved performance after the break they were unable to find an equaliser and have now dropped a place to fourth in the league.

At Stoneylands, Long Melford were the victors as they beat a visiting Walsham-le-Willows by two goals to one.

It was back-to-back wins for the home team and back-to-back losses for The Willows.

Andrew Cusack had put the visitors a goal to the good from a first-half spot kick before a reply came from The Villagers' Scott Sloots before Steve Adams found the winner.

And in the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Diss Town made it three wins in a row as they beat Kings Lynn Town Reserves by two goals to one at home.

New signing Deivydas Andriuskevicius, who has previously played at Leiston, scored a brace on his debut to secure three points for his new team.

But new manager Sam Crook will have to keep waiting for his first win at Team Bury, who were away to Cornard United, losing 2-0.

In another bizarre incident from the weekend, referee James Beale was replaced after being knocked out in the first half - after being hit in the back of the head by the ball.

And Framlingham Town suffered only their second defeat of the season, as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Downham Town.

Meanwhile Debenham LC came out on the winning end of a 1-0 scoreline to Little Oakley.

AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten 5-1 by Whitton United at home and Halstead Town drew 2-2 with Woodbridge Town.

On Friday night, Needham Market Reserves were beaten away by four goals to one by Braintree Town.