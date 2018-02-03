Saturday’s local football round-up

There have been some surprising results emerging from the Bostik and Thurlow Nunn leagues this Saturday, leading to a potential change of fortune for some teams that have found their league tough this season, while others start to flounder.

Needham Market recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season — across all competitions — as they beat Tonbridge Angels 4-2 at Bloomfields in the Bostik League Premier Division.

LEADER: Luke Ingram started the scoring for Needham Market

Luke Ingram put the Marketmen ahead after just seven minutes, before John Sands doubled it in the 22nd minute.

Adam Mills also added his name to the scoresheet with a brace, scored in the 73rd and 81st minutes, but saw his goals cancelled out by two Tonbridge goals as it ended 4-2.

In the Bostik North Division, AFC Sudbury saw off the challenge posed by a visiting Waltham Abbey with their fourth successive victory in the league.

Taking another clean sheet, The Yellows beat Waltham 2-0 in a solid defensive display to climb another two places up the league table to a season-high ninth.

SOMETHING TO CHEER: Goalscorers Green and Chambers-Shaw enjoy their moment after sealing a win for Mildenhall

Goals came courtesy of Phil Kelly in the 36th minute and Billy Holland in the 83rd minute to seal three points for Mark Morsley’s men.

Their win deposes Bury Town from a top ten spot in the league table, as Ben Chenery’s side lost 4-2 away to Bowers & Pitsea.

They drop to 11th in the league, despite successful second-half efforts from Cemal Ramadan and Darren Mills.

It was better news at Recreation Way for Mildenhall Town who recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since August, as they beat Grays Athletic 2-1.

EASY DOES IT: Chambers-Shaw wheels away for Mildenhall after scoring

First half goals from Matthew Green (21’) and Jake Chambers-Shaw (27’) sees climb to a safe 15th in the league.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers fell to 3-1 defeat on the road at Malden & Tiptree in the Bostik North Division.

Despite Lee Chaffey pulling his team level in the 65th minute, two further goals for the home side sealed Soham’s losing fate.

It also sees them lose for the first time since January 6, having drawn one and won two.

TARGET MAN: Mekhi McKenzie working hard for AFC Sudbury

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the eyebrow-raising results continued as a 17th-placed Haverhill Rovers beat promotion-pushing Brantham Athletic at The New Croft.

An Alfie Carroll brace and Sam Holmes header proved enough as they saw off a visiting Brantham with a 3-2 scoreline to give them a crucial three-point boost.

Long Melford also had a great day at the office, as they beat Newmarket Town by 2-1 at home.

The Jockeys had gone in at half-time a goal ahead via Lewis Whitehead, before Long Melford pulled one and then two goals back to nick the maximum points on offer.

And the good news continued for our teams as Haverhill Borough also took a win, and three points, to extend their gap from a bottom four spot in the league.

They travelled to Ipswich Wanderers, recording a 3-2 victory despite Sam Hawley being sent to the changing rooms early.

KEY PLAYER: Defender Alfie Carroll scored a brace as Haverhill Rovers beat Brantham Athletic

Ally Conway netted the first followed by a Ryan Weaver brace to seal the win.

And Stowmarket Town ‘s Josh Mayhew hit his 40th goal of the season on the team’s way to a 5-1 thrashing of Thetford Town at Greens Meadow.

It was the visitors, however, who went a goal up after 32 minutes, as Max Melanson (back from injury) scored from the spot.

But that was the closest Thetford were to get to Stow’s goal for the rest of the match as Dave Cowley equalised to take the teams in at the break at one apiece.

Howell hit a brace, then Remi Garrett and finally Mayhew found the net to wrap the game up at 5-1.

Hadleigh United, on the other hand, had to watch the gap between their 21st league position and the last safe spot open to six points as they drew 2-2 with Stanway Rovers, while Haverhill Borough (20th) took a win.

Despite going a goal ahead in the first half, they were pegged back and overtaken in the second. But a gutsy performance saw them equalise, as goalkeeper Nick Punter played his part with two penalty saves.

Ely City had an afternoon they will want to forget as they were hit for six by Coggeshall Town.

The tough afternoon at the Ellgia Stadium sees their fantastic form fade into the history books. Coggeshall, meanwhile, continue their relentless push towards catching runaway leaders Felixstowe.

Finally, Walsham le Willows were also on the end of a multi-goal loss, falling at home to Kirkley & Pakefield by a 3-0 scoreline.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Diss Town lost 2-3 to Norwich CBS at home while Needham Market Reserves drew 1-1 on the road to March Town United.

But Framlingham Town had better luck, with their 2-0 home defeat of Norwich United Reserves.

Debenham LC’s home game against Halstead United was postponed due to adverse weather, as was Team Bury’s home game against Downham Town.