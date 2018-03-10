Saturday's local football round-up

While many matches fell victim to waterlogged pitches, that was never going to be the case on the 3G at the Bloorie.com Stadium this afternoon as Newmarket Town and Thetford Town played out a 2-2 draw.

Visiting Thetford twice took the lead, only to be pegged back on both occasions by the hosting Jockeys.

BACK OF THE NET: Thetford's Andrew Wood (left) celebrates his goal with Max Melanson. Picture: Mark Westley

Andrew Wood broke the deadlock early on before Newmarket's Lewis Whitehead responded with an equalising goal.

Wood got Thetford back in front in the 36th minute and the visitors retained that lead heading into the break.

However, they could not hold out for all three points as Newmarket debutant Leon Antoine struck in the 66th minute to ensure the spoils would be shared.

The result means that Newmarket - winless in their last five outings - drop down to 12th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, while Danny White's Thetford are a place further back.

ON TARGET: New striker Leon Antoine earned Newmarket a point. Picture: Mark Westley

Elsewhere in the Thurlow Nunn top flight, Hadleigh United's survival hopes suffered a big setback as they were thrashed 6-2 away at Gorleston.

Shane Wardley's men opened and concluded the scoring on the Norfolk coast, but in between that shipped six goals.

The Brettsiders remain in the fourth and final relegation spot and after Haverhill Borough came from behind to beat Saffron Walden Town 2-1 on Friday night, are now six points from safety.

By chance, Hadleigh travel to Borough next weekend in what is looking like a pivotal fixture for both sides.

50/50: Newmarket skipper Jack Watson slides in. Picture: Mark Westley

Another team playing and winning on Friday night was 15th-placed Long Melford, who ran out 3-1 victors over bottom-of-the-table Wivenhoe Town at Stoneylands.

Lewis Haughton (2) and David Lopez did the damage for a Melford team that has lost on just three of their previous 11 outings.

Diss Town had an afternoon to forget in the First Division as like Hadleigh they let in six goals on their travels.

Ninth-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves were the side that ran riot at the King's Marsh Stadium, inflicting a seventh straight defeat on the Tangerines, who are down in 17th.

There was also a defeat for second-from-bottom Team Bury as they went down 2-0 at March Town United, with Halstead Town (10th) losing 4-2 at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Needham Market were unable to build upon their recent positive Bostik League Premier Division form following a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of mid-table Merstham.

Brendan Ocran drew the Marketmen level during the first half, but goals from Dan Bennett and Charlie Penny sealed all three points for the visitors.

Needham, who were unbeaten in the previous six games heading into the contest, are in 18th place - 12 points above the one and only relegation place.

In the North Division, Sam Mulready scored his first goals since returning to Soham Town Rangers during the 2-2 home draw with relegation-threatened Cheshunt.

Both of Mulready's goals were equalisers, the second of which came four minutes from time.

The point has left the Greens 18th in the table, three points behind local rivals Mildenhall Town with two games in hand.

AFC Sudbury (11th) were defeated 3-0 on the road at play-off candidates Haringey Borough - a result that condemned Mark Morsley's men to first back-to-back losses in the league since mid-December.

