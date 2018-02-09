‘Second half of the season was made for Borough’, boss claims

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ipswich Wanderers 2

Haverhill Borough 3

Haverhill Borough manager Anthony Choat has urged his team to not let their first win of 2018 ‘be in vain’, as they chase a higher league position in the second half of the season.

Choat said this should be the team’s time to shine, with their penchant for second-half comebacks, and hoped the win would be a catalyst for the rest of their season.

The three points moved them six points clear of the relegation zone in 20th place, before last night’s away trip to basement side Wivenhoe Town — for match report visit haverhillecho.co.uk/sport.

Following two games against bottom league sides in the last week, Borough next host high-flying Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm) in a fixture Choat said the team have ‘no illusions’ about.

But, he said, the win against Ipswich showed the drive his side still have, as Borough won with 10 men, for 65 minutes — Sam Hawley shown red for a deliberate handball.

It started well for the visitors, with Borough forcing early saves. But, at 0-0 and 25 minutes in, the home team attacked, with Hawley stepping in to block a shot with the ‘keeper on the ground — but was sent off for being judged to have used his arm.

But Ipswich were unable to convert the resulting penalty, before Borough quickly countered as Ally Conway scored from a Ryan Phillips break.

Ipswich equalised on 51 minutes as an error from goalkeeper Ed Greenhall left him red-faced as he appeared to drop a cross, and then watch the ball roll in.

Once again Borough bounced straight back though, Phillips again crossing, this time for Weaver to slide the ball in.

Weaver then added his second when he burst through the Ipswich defence before coolly chipping the ‘keeper.

Wanderers substitute Danny Thrower pulled a goal back in added time to provide a tricky last couple of minutes for the away side before they could celebrate the victory.

Choat said: “I’m happy with the performance, we lost a player early on and showed real character and grit to take the three points.

“We worked hard and, I think, got the result we deserved.

“It was admirable in fact, to hold on right to the end despite playing so much of the match with only 10 men.

“I said afterwards to not let this be in vain and for it to be a catalyst for the rest of our season.

“A little bit of breathing room is nice in the league but we have to be looking up, not down. And Stowmarket on Saturday, we’re under no illusions.

“It will be tough, we can’t rest on our laurels after a good result. But we have applied ourselves quite well against the better teams and that will give us some confidence.

“Hopefully we can get those points.”