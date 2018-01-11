Skipper dismissed as Borough beaten by high-flying Brantham

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Brantham Athletic 4

Haverhill Borough 1

The controversial dismissal of Haverhill Borough skipper Jarid Robson early in the second half effectively ended this game as a contest with Brantham Athletic running out comfortable winners.

Borough, off the back of their thrilling Haverhill derby victory, had taken the lead via Charlie Holmes before the fourth-placed hosts scored three goals before the break for a 3-1 interval lead.

But the game turned in the 52nd minute as Rob -son burst through two tackles before sliding in to contest the loose ball with Athletic’s Simon Mann.

Both players stretched to reach the ball, with Robson just reaching it ahead of Mann before they collided.

However, the referee was quick to judge Robson’s tackle as reckless and instantly dismissed him, leaving Borough with a near impossible task.

The away team had started the game well with Borough’s Sam Hawley forcing a save from Callum Robinson as he broke through the home defence.

From the resulting corner the visitors took the lead with Hawley leaping the highest at the back post and nodding the ball across for Holmes to head in his ninth goal of the season.

Further pressure saw Craig Pruden shoot wide for Borough before the hosts equalised in the 23rd minute from a quick counter-attack, with Ben Newson sliding the ball in at the far post.

Borough continued to use the downhill conditions to their advantage and Holmes and Robson had further opportunities to add to the scoring before Borough conceded two goals in a poor five minutes.

The first came from a far-post cross which saw the ball deflected off a Borough defender and into the net to give the hosts the lead before, deep into additional time, Clarke added a second, again after Brantham recycled the ball quickly following a Borough attack.

After Robson had been dismissed there was little more goal-mouth action.

Newson added his second in the 85th minute as his shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected off a defender, leaving Will Cook no chance in the Borough goal.

n Anthony Choat’s 20th placed side will look to bounce back when they host Kirkley & Pakefield (13th) on The New Croft 3G on Saturday (3pm).

Borough: Cook, Hawley, Hardwick, Bone, Watson, Lenk, Pruden, Swallow, Holmes (R Phillips 55’), Robson, Botten (Hurkett 55’). Unused subs: C Phillips, Frazier, Jeffries.