Snow disrupts weekend programme but some games are thought to be on

Several local Thurlow Nunn League and Bostik League football matches have already been announced as being off today with more expected to follow as the snow continues to fall.

It was the wet weather which saw fixtures fall by the wayside last weekend, but the return of the icy weather and snow, dubbed the ‘little best from the east’ that has once again done the damage today.

As of 10m this morning, Haverhill Borough’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division proverbial ‘relegation six-pointer’ was one of several to have been postponed early on, even though it was set to be played on the 3G pitch at The New Croft.

Cornard United’s home game with March Town in the First Division is also off, as is Mildenhall Town’s away game at Bostik League Division One North leaders AFC Hornchurch.

Soham Town Rangers’ trip to Barking, in the same division, is subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection, as is Needham Market’s Premier Division game at leaders Billericay Town.

But it is not all bad news as AFC Sudbury (home to Potters Bar Town), Bury Town (home to Canvey Island) and Stowmarket Town (at home to Brantham Athletic) are all hopeful of getting their games on.

* Check back on this website later for confirmation.