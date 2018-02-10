The New Croft pilots Respect and watches it soar

The New Croft has successfully spread Respect — The FA’s flagship behavioural campaign — after being selected as one of 43 sites across the country to pilot an innovative scheme this season.

Haverhill Community Sports Association’s football development officer Peter Betts said they had been working hard to implement the initiative, which sees regular exposure to Respect messaging at facilities to reinforce good behaviour and creating an inclusive environment.

One grassroots site from each county FA region has been chosen as an FA Respect ‘champion’ site, with The New Croft chosen for Suffolk.

Betts said: “There’s a challenge from the Premier League down, to improve the general behaviour of football on and off the pitch, and we’re happy to be involved.

“We’ve seen it work so far here too, asking people to be more mindful and respectful towards each other. We want to play a part in improving football for everyone.”