THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Ely sign Hall striker

Ely City have completed the signing of Mildenhall Town striker Dan Brown on an initial one-month loan deal.

Brown joined Mildenhall in March 2015 and went on to score some crucial goals for the club, none more so than the late brace he netted to win the League Challenge Cup at Norwich United’s expense at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The left-footed attacker has been Mildenhall’s sixth highest appearance maker in the Bostik League North Division this term, but with three goals to his name, he has found starting opportunities limited of late.

As a result the former Soham Town Rangers man has been granted permission to switch to Ely and could now feature in Saturday’s home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter against Stanway Rovers (3pm).

Brown scored 16 goals as Mildenhall won a Thurlow Nunn League and Cup double last term.