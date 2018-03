Jamie Thurlbourne has joined Ely City after a brief spell with Wisbech Town.

The left-sided player only joined the Fenman last month from Ely’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Newmarket Town.

However, after making just one appearance for Wisbech in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division, Thurlbourne has now linked up with Brady Stone’s Ely.

Thurlbourne was not part of the Robins team that lost 2-1 at Thetford Town last night.