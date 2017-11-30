THURLOW NUNN: Long Melford beat Haverhill Rovers

Long Melford moved out of the bottom seven and to within three points of Haverhill Rovers in the Premier Division with their 2-1 victory on Wednesday night.

On a very cold night at Stoneylands, the game looked most likely to end in a draw, with the teams looking equally matched.

Long Melford took the early lead, after 12 minutes, as Hassan Ally raced to the by-line and squared the ball - with Steve Adams able to side foot home.

Haverhill equalised when Rory Jebb was fouled in the penalty box, with Harry Halls stepping forward and making no mistake from the spot.

An unusual moment unfolded when Melford 'keeper Darren Moyes was penalised for handling a back pass, with a free kick award just eight yards out.

It caused an almighty scramble but, somehow, Rovers failed to find the back of the net and the ball finished in the adjacent garden.

Bu the unusual moments didn't stop there as the home side went down to ten men - with Callum Hemson sent off.

It seems Melford shot themselves in the foot as Hemson and teammate Nathan Rowe were involved in an altercation, leading to the referee producing the red card.

Rovers started to dominate possession but Melford battled well to keep the Haverhill attack subdued.

With time running out, Melford looked to have gained a decent point, but it was to get even better came when Ally was awarded a penalty - which Will Wingfield rattled into goal from the spot kick to give the 10-man home side an unlikely three points.

It leaves Haverhill Rovers in 15th position in the league, but is not the result they wanted following Saturday's 4-0 trouncing of Ipswich Wanderers.

Manager Marc Abbott had said he wanted six points from their next two games after the win - this fixture as well as their game against Great Yarmouth Town away on Saturday (3pm).