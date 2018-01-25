Two-goal comeback for a vital point

Haverhill Borough pulled off a second-half comeback from two goals down to pick up an important point away to Great Yarmouth Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday.

It keeps them four points above a bottom-four spot, which was this week revealed by the Echo as the number of teams likely to be relegated from the Premier Division as part of far-reaching changes in non-league football.

It was not an easy afternoon for either side in the wet conditions but it was the home team who got off to the better start with a goal after just four minutes.

Despite new Borough ‘keeper Ed Greenall saving from a good move by Great Yarmouth, his stop bounced into the path of Aaron Sanders, who promptly fired in from close range early on.

Sam Hawley skimmed the crossbar as Borough countered well but were unable to find a reply.

Chris Holmes, Sanders and Mitch Forbes combined brilliantly for the home side to put Borough under increasing pressure.

And it eventually paid off in the 40th minute, as Holmes outpaced the defence to then beat Borough’s young custodian, to see the Bloaters go in at the break two goals up.

The visitors showed their intent within a minute of the restart as young loanee Alistair Conway — in his first appearance for Borough — found himself in acres of space on the right wing. Despite protests that he was offside from the home crowd, the flag stayed down.

Conway made the most of the opportunity as he ran on and finished well to give Borough a lifeline.

And they didn’t take long to grasp it with both hands as Ryan Weaver netted his 10th league goal of the season just four minutes later to make it 2-2.

The goals seemed to stun the home side who had enjoyed a comfortable lead at half-time but suddenly found themselves in a battle they had thought was under control.

Borough clung on with a defiant defence to take a point that had looked unlikely.

Borough next host Histon (6th) on Saturday (3pm) in a tough fixture for the side in 20th position.