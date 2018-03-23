Walsham le Willows defeat Haverhill Borough in replayed fixture

Haverhill Borough were unable to secure victory against Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday, falling to a 3-1 loss in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash.

It was a repeat of their December 9 match - both held at Walsham's Summer Road ground - which, on that occasion, resulted in a dominant performance and a 4-1 victory for Haverhill Borough.

INELIGIBLE PLAYER: The December 9th result (4-1 in Borough's favour) was expunged from the league's record due to playing new arrival Ed Greenall (pictured above in that game) before he was eligible Picture: Mecha Morton

The performance was hailed as the much-needed 'turn in fortune' for the club after a tough run of fixtures.

But that result was expunged from the league's record last month when it emerged Borough had fielded an ineligible goalkeeper in youngster Ed Greenall. Walsham chose to replay the game.

And The Willows will be glad that was the option they took, as they overturned the scoreline on Wednesday, instead taking a 3-1 victory and climbing up the league table to 17th.

Despite Haverhill Borough finding the net first, within the first 15 minutes of the game, goals from Walsham's George Bugg and Sam Peters took them in at half-time a goal to the good.

RETURN: Matt Staines returned to the Borough side after an absence Picture: Mecha Morton

Walsham then secured their three points with an assured second half, with only one further score for either side coming from The Willows' substitute Kehan Whitby.

Borough manager Anthony Choat was in goal for the visitors, with regular 'keeper Niall Conroy unavailable due to work commitments.

Walsham are without a fixture this Saturday before three matches in an eight-day period over Easter.

Haverhill Borough, meanwhile, travel to league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.