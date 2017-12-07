West Wratting a fortress for more than a year

Kershaw Premier League leaders West Wratting have had a fantastic 12 months — so good, in fact, that they have remained unbeaten at home for an entire year.

The record was equalled at Saturday’s home game on December 2.

The Cambridgeshire side beat Sawston United by a convincing 4-0 margin to extend their unbeaten home run to a full calendar year.

They were last beaten at their Bull Lane ground on December 3, in a 3-1 loss to Brampton, a side currently lying third in this year’s campaign.

Wratting will have an opportunity to officially break the record in their last game before Christmas — a home game against Eaton Socon.

Manager Michael Bavester said: “We’ve obviously had a really good run, part of our setup and mindset is to not get beaten. So it shows we know how to do this.

“But we’ve also got better and better as the year has gone on, so it’s harder to beat us now than a year ago.

“We’re a tough nut to crack at home.

“And that’s a very pleasing position to be in — it does add pressure of course, but that’s the position you want to be in.

“It adds pressure to the teams that have to come here and try to break us down as well.

“We know that like any record, it has to end sometime, but we have the momentum at the moment.

“And we’re making the history books, that’s amazing.”

West Wratting travel to ‘bogey team’ Fulbourn Institute this weekend (2pm).

Fulbourn are the only side able to hold the Kershaw leaders to a draw (Lakenheath the only side to beat them, a 3-1 away defeat) and, Bavester has admitted, are a side his team find hard to break down.

He said: “We struggled against them last year.

“They’re a bit of a bogey team for us, we find them very hard to beat.

“So we just have to try to put everything to one side and keep doing what we’re doing.”