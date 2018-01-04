West Wratting to continue defence of cup title at weekend

Kershaw Premier League leaders West Wratting return to action this weekend, in their quarter-final defence of the Cambridgeshire Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup, writes Hannah Dolman.

The Step 7 side will not have played since December 2, following weather postponements and county-level competitions, when they line up at home to Thorney on Saturday (1.45pm).

And manager Michael Bavester said the team is itching to get going again.

He said: “We haven’t played for a quite a while and that will be hard, especially at this time of year.

“So there might be some slightly rusty legs.

“It’s not ideal, when you’re on a run to stop as you lose some of your momentum, but I still think the side has the quality to go further.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we enjoy the cups.

“And especially when you’re the reigning champion — it makes it harder in some ways because everyone is gunning for you, but you also have the confidence of being the winners.

“We know what it takes to win this competition.”