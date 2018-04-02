Wet weather forces raft of postponements

Bury Town's home derby with AFC Sudbury is among a large number of games to be washed out by the wet weather today (Monday, April 2).

The Blues, who harbour fainter hopes of a Bostik League North Division play-off place after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Tilbury, were due to host Sudbury in a Suffolk derby in front of a bumper crowd at Ram Meadow this afternoon.

But the pitch had several patches of standing water on it from the overnight rain ahead of the 10am pitch inspection it went on to fail.

It was a similar picture elsewhere with Needham Market's trip to Leiston in the Premier Division and Mildenhall Town's home game with Norwich United in the North Division also being called off, though Mildenhall have announced they have re-arranged the fixture for this Thursday (7.45pm).

Soham Town Ranger also saw their North Division fixture at Dereham Town postponed, following a pitch inspection.

In the Thurlow Nunn League, AFC Sudbury Reserves' home game with First Division league leaders Woodbridge Town, on their artificial 3G pitch at King's Marsh Stadium, was one of only two games set to go ahead across the two divisions. The other game still on is Brantham Athletic versus Stanway Rovers (both 3pm).

Newmarket Town, who also play on a 3G pitch, are set to host Ely City tomorrow evening in the Premier Division (7.45pm - follow @liamapicella on Twitter for updates).

CONFIRMED GAMES OFF (as of 11.20am):

Fakenham Town v Thetford Town

Bury Town v AFC Sudbury

Hadleigh United v Long Melford

Cornard United v Halstead Town

Dereham Town v Soham Town Rangers

Leiston v Needham Market

Debenham LC v Diss Town

Needham Market Reserves v Norwich CBS

Coggeshall Town v Haverhill Borough

Mildenhall Town v Norwich United

Framlingham Town v Leiston Reserves