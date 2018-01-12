Wratting boss welcomes Elkins’ arrival

West Wratting boss Michael Bavester feels former Haverhill Borough skipper Ross Elkins can make a big impact at his new club

The 30-year-old trained with the Kershaw League Premier Division outfit in pre-season but choose to go back to Borough, who play two steps higher in the football pyramid.

But after only making seven appearance for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side this season, he took a break from the game before recently signing for Wratting.

And having scored on his first-team debut on Saturday, in the 4-0 Cambridgeshire Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Thorney, manager Bavester feels the new arrival can give his side an extra dimension as they hunt down a league and cup double in the second half of the campaign.

“He is a very similar player to what Michael Shinn (former player/manager) is and just needs to get himself fit,” said the boss.

“He is a very good player on the ball and it is just a case of getting his match sharpness back.

“He came over to us pre-season but the manager Michael Shinn played in his position.

“He is 30 now and just wanted to play.”

Callum Harrison struck two goals and Danny Hill the other as Wratting comfortably secured their passage into next month’s cup semi-final — where they will travel to lower-league Orwell on February 10 —in what was their first game since December 2.

“It was a good game for us to have as a first game back, to be honest,” said Bavester.

Mark Lovell, Martyn Farrant, Tony Beck and Hill’s selection for Saturday’s league representative squad to take on Thames Valley at Histon means Wratts are frustratingly without a league fixture again this weekend.

Bavester said the club are looking into hiring a 3G pitch to fit some 7.45pm kick-offs into their mid-week backlog.

Joint-second Wratting host Lakenheath a week on Saturday (2pm).