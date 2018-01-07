‘Youth team capable of top three finish and cup final’

The first team might be licking their wounds after a bruising loss to Borough, but the under-18s are on fire as they go into this year unbeaten since October.

The youth squad, who play in the Cambridge Division of the Thurlow Nunn Youth League have remained unbeaten since October 12, when they lost 2-1 at home to Godmanchester Rovers.

And manager Jemel Fox — a first team player — has high praise for a group who have ‘galvanised themselves’.

Fox stepped into the youth managerial role as part of his move to the club, and has been delighted with the return his team have given.

He said: “They are a young, energised and enthusiastic team that want to win.

“It’s great to see, I look at them and see a lot of quality, and a lot of potential.

“The club have always had a good under-18s side, but the community and spirit of this group is just fantastic.

“My ambition for them is to finish in the top three in the league. I really don’t think this is unachievable for them, it’s well within their ability if they keep up the way they’ve been playing.”

The side lie in fourth although, with three games in hand over two of their rivals above, could quickly climb the table with further wins.

It is a strong position to be in at the half-way stage, and one Fox explains has come from the team pushing harder than ever.

He said: “They have galvanised themselves quite well and have become a team that’s really hard to beat.

“That’s one of the best starts for the team to then build on. They are a very professional side already. And I would also love to see them reach the final of the Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup.”

They are in the quarter-finals at home to Kirkley & Pakefield U18s on Thursday, February 22, a fixture Fox is looking forward to.

He said: “They’re going to have to make a long journey mid-week, and we’re on a winning streak.

“And this is quite rare in youth football, as consistency is probably the hardest thing to achieve.

“It’s led to a few of the players knocking on the door of senior football.”

The team next play on January 16 in the league, away to Newmarket U18s (7.45pm).