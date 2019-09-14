Former champion Caroline Powell hailed horse On the Brash for coming of age at the 2019 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

The Cowlinge-based New Zealander, 46, and her 13-year-old gelding finished 20th in the overall standings after a dramatic show jumping finale concluded this year’s competition at Burghley House, near Stamford.

Champion nine years ago, Powell was looking to improve on last year’s 31st-place showing on the ride she acquired in 2017. The combination completed the final stage after coming through the gruelling four-mile cross-country course in the second phase, and Powell admitted she has been impressed with her horse’s progress over the last 12 months.

Caroline Powell and On The Brash at the Discovery Valley cross country, Burghley Horse Trials 2019. Picture: Gary Malkin (16353169)

“I’m very pleased with him,” she said. “He’s dealt with the occasion very well. Coming into the show jumping stage he was very spooky, and he’s not always the bravest of horses. To jump with such a big crowd is a big deal for him.

“It’s really difficult and one little undulation can take you in a completely different direction, but he always tries so hard and I thought he was great.”

The world-renowned Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is one of only six five-star events in the eventing season - and one third of the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing.

Caroline Powell and On The Brash at the Discovery Valley cross country, Burghley Horse Trials 2019. Picture: Gary Malkin (16353166)

It has become one of the most popular and highly regarded events within the equestrian and social calendars, ranking within the UK’s top ten national sporting occasions by attendance.

Two days of dressage were followed by cross-country on Saturday and the show jumping on Sunday at family-friendly Burghley, which attracts more than 160,000 visitors each year.

This year’s competition was won by three-time Olympian Pippa Funnell, with Piggy French and Oliver Townend second and third respectively.

With such a positive result in Lincolnshire, Powell is hopeful On the Brash can continue to progress and push towards the top at the highest level in the near-future.

“Horses take time to come good,” she said. “I believe there’s a good run in him and when he does, hopefully our homework will be done and he’ll be grand.

“I’m really encouraged by this display and excited to see what the future has in store.”

The multi-award winning Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (September 5 - 8) has been established as a major international equestrian and social event in the Autumn Sporting Calendar for over 50 years. For more information visit burghley-horse.co.uk