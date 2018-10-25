Retirement has been silver-plated for John Price, as a quieter life has allowed him to shoot up the clay pigeon rankings and land a spot on a medal-winning GB team.

The 66-year-old has been able to focus on the sport – competing in two disciplines, Compak Sporting and Fitasc – like never before, and it has already returned a Team GB silver medal, at the World Compak Sporting Championship in Italy in August.

He said it was the highlight of a shooting hobby that has spanned more than 50-years for the former Steeple Bumpstead farmer.

GB Compak sporting veterans team, who won silver in Italy at the 2018 World Compak Sporting Championship. Team of: Keith Roe, Andrew Jones and Steeple Bumpstead's John Price (4945899)

“I’ve never achieved anything like a Team GB medal before,” he said.

“It was a special thing to be selected and then to be part of a team that finished in the top three in the world.

“I would be keen to try to go back and go one better, but I know that you are only as good as your last shoot.

“So I know I have to qualify first and prove I deserve to be on the team.”

Price competes in the veteran class, for competitors aged between 65 and 73, which he said is a ‘highly competitive’ category.

“There are a lot of very experienced competitors,” he said.

“A lot have been taking part for many years, there are few people new to the sport at the veteran stage.

“And it means it is incredibly competitive – of course, it makes any success that much better, as you know you have beaten some very strong shooters to do it.”

Price said that although his first success came in Compak Sporting, Fitasc is the discipline he prefers, and he was ‘delighted’ to have followed up on his silver medal with further success.

He secured a title for England at the Fitasc Home International, winning the Super Vets title in Scotland in late September alongside team mate Barry Green.

He hopes to next year qualify for the World Fitasc Championships, which will be held in England.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to qualify for a home championships,” he said.

“Fitasc is a very challenging discipline, which is why I enjoy it so much, but it also means it is very tiring – a home championship might help a little, with less travel time and things.

“I’m normally useless the day after as it requires a huge level of concentration.

“But we (alongside wife Judi) have been abroad seven times this year to compete, it’s been great fun.”

Trips already planned for next season include Cyprus, Hungary, Greece and Poland.