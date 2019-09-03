Haverhill Borough have announced the signing of former Cambridge United academy defender Owen Boddey.

The footballer from Haverhill, who in 2014 was signed as a scholar with the U's as a 16-year-old, is expected to be available for this weekend's trip to Mulbarton Wanderers in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

The centre half made 40 appearances for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Haverhill Rovers in three seasons from 2015/16, but spent last season at Kershaw Premier side West Wratting where he made seven appearances.

Owen Boddey (back row, third from right) for Haverhill Rovers in July 2017

Borough manager Guy Habbin said: "I'm really pleased to have brought him in.

"He knows the area, he knows his football and I think he's going to be an important member of the squad.

"He's a quality player and it will be a boost to the squad."

