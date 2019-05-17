Clare’s Gary Paffett was left to rue a disappointing performance in qualifying as he finished out of the points in the Monaco ePrix on Saturday.

Gary Paffett finished 12th in the Monaco ePrix at the weekend Picture: HWA AG

The ninth round of the Formula E season took place at the famous Circuit de Monaco street circuit, with Paffett hoping to build on an eighth-placed finish in Paris last time out.

But, after qualifying in 17th, Paffett could only gain five positions in the race and the HWA Racelab driver reflected on a tough race which finished with no points.

“A tough race from 17th on the grid,” he said. “It is really difficult to overtake here, even harder than at the other Formula E circuits.

“It was ultimately a case of staying clear of trouble and making up a few positions in the process.

“I did that in the end, in 12th place. Unfortunately, it was not enough to finish in the points this time, but I only have myself to blame for that, as my qualifying was not good enough.”

With cloudy skies setting the scene over the picturesque Monaco harbour, the morning went smoothly for Paffett and his team, as they recorded plenty of laps and got up to speed around the 1.76km circuit - with Paffett finishing the two practice sessions in 20th and 16th place respectively.

With no margin for error around the tight and twisty Monaco streets, Paffett made slight contact with the barrier on his flying lap and his lap time was only enough to secure 20th place after qualifying.

However, several drivers were subsequently awarded grid penalties, meaning that the SAP-sponsored driver started his first-ever race in Monaco from 17th place.

With overtaking extremely difficult, progress in the race was going to be difficult for Paffett, but he stayed clear of any trouble towards the back of the field and ran the majority of the race in his 17th place starting position.

However, as the race drew closer to its conclusion, he was able to capitalise on other driver’s mistakes and slowly progressed up the order, eventually bringing his Venturi VFE05 across the finishing line in 14th place.

Paffett was later promoted up the order a few hours after crossing the finishing line as post-race penalties were issued to two competitors, meaning his race result was changed to 12th position.

The next round of the Formula E season is the Berlin E-Prix on May 25.