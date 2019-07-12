Haverhill Running Club are preparing for this evening’s Saffron Striders’ hosted Kevin Henry race, the fourth event of the six race 5km series.

The team have been strong in the inter-club competition over recent years, with this season no exception as they sent out a record contingent of more than 100 runners to the first event.

The club has built on that enthusiasm with top five results – with the first five men and first five women picking up top scores while every other finisher scores one point for their club.

Nicki Davis claimed victory at the last race, held by the Newmarket Joggers on Thursday, June 6. All races in the series for local running clubs are held on Thursday evenings.

Nicki Davis - first female for Haverhill Running Club at 2019 Steeple Bumpstead 10K. Picture: Paul Brough (13546560)

Davis has been enjoying a strong first year for the club, claiming second places in the first two races – hosted by Cambridge Triathlon Club (Impington) and Ely Runners – before going one better in Newmarket.

Her results, alongside her female team-mates, have seen the women to a second place overall in the Kevin Henry league.

She will hope to follow up on this winning result with another win at the Carver Barracks event this evening but will be up against the strength and depth of Cambridge & Coleridge Athletics Club, the team to have won the other two races.

Meanwhile, Peter Miller will also be looking to build on his top five spot in the last round, having finished third.

The Haverhill runner also finished in fifth position at the first event and has been the club’s best male runner so far, with top 20 finishes for Andrew Bell, Peter Cooke and Steve Mason.

They lie in fourth position overall.

* Meanwhile, Sally Johnston has been announced as the club’s Runner of the Month after demonstrating significant improvement.

The club said she had progressed well in the Friday 5 series – similar to the Kevin Henry, but for Suffolk-based clubs – as well as a strong run at the Steeple Bumpstead 10K last month.

She then moved to the top of the club’s PB League after setting a new Personal Best performance at the Time Trial.

Johnston has improved her 5km time by 14 minutes since graduating from the beginner course.

* The club’s annual five mile handicap will take place on Thursday, July 25 (7pm).