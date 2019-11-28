Haverhill Rovers player-coach Jemel Fox admits the ‘wheels have come off’ at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, with Saturday’s 5-1 defeat ensuring they have the worst form in the league.

A penalty from Tyger Smalls levelled it up at FC Clacton before four further goals from their hosts sent Rovers packing with nothing to show for their trip to the Essex coast.

It was their fifth defeat in a row in all competitions and fourth loss in a row in the league; Rovers have picked up just one win from their last 11 league outings to sink to 14th in the standings.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Jemel Fox (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (22610639)

Left-back Fox, who has been at The New Croft club for the past three seasons, believes this Saturday’s visit from 19th-placed Gorleston (3pm) presents an opportunity for the side to kick-start a better run of form.

He said: “It’s been a long run with very few wins and we have to graft, on and off the pitch, in training and then try to bring it all together in a performance worthy of the league.

“Gorleston is a massive game. We haven’t turned up to enough games and if you don’t turn up, you get beaten heavily.

“We are in a relegation dogfight now with recent results; we’ve got the worst form in the league and just a few more losses and we could find ourselves at the bottom.

“The next five games are huge for us and I hope we can end the run we’ve been on.

“It’s a big change, I think the wheels have come off but we need to find a way to put them back on, and fast.

“It’s in the management to try to spark better performances, we have got to relight the fire now but we have to remember it’s James’ (Bloomfield, manager) first job in senior football and he’s not come in at an easy time, it’s tough for him.

“I hope this weekend is the game to spark better form.”

Fox urged his fellow senior players to ‘step up’ and help a young and inexperienced side once more find their feet at Step 5.

“We’re relying on the senior players to step up, but that puts pressure on those players as well,” he said. “There’s a lot of weight on our shoulders as players at the moment; it’s a low changing room, it’s been a tough spell.

“There’s been a naivety about defending properly, there’s been a lack of aggression and focus; but that’s a common problem of a young team. We have to start getting more clean sheets and stopping teams from beating us up.

“And that starts with defending all over the pitch, it’s not just about scoring goals, you’ve got to also make sure you don’t expose yourself at the back.”

He added the club were still looking to bring in some new signings over the next few days and weeks.

