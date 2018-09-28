If you have ever read up on the historical origins of fairytales, like Squeeze, then you will know that most are rooted in a most gruesome conclusion that absolutely did not have a happy ending.

And so it proved to be the case for Haverhill Rovers on Saturday afternoon, who would perhaps not have envisaged bowing out of a successful cup run on the end of a 6-0 thrashing, however tough the encounter was on paper.

However, returning to league action with heads held high, this correspondent believes Marc Abbott’s men will only be looking up as they bask in the warm glow of a journey to Wembley so cruelly cut short.

One thing we would like to talk about though, is the shiny new social media makeover that Rovers have had.

We fully support more supporter engagement, getting players involved, more information and lovely videos.

But one thing that frustrates us slightly, after a summer in which bridges appeared to have been built and particularly during the build up to the derby in the cup, is the arrival of a new hashtag – #oneteaminHaverhill.

While in any other situation it might be viewed as a bit of fun, to produce it now just seems silly and ill thought out.

Of course, we are not one to talk after a few too many social media faux pas in our short existence, but some common sense and context please.

Let’s continue the shiny, fun, player heavy, crap banter laden videos, with less of the inappropriate and tiresome baiting that will only serve to reopen old wounds.

And, talking of the other side of camp, just what is going on at Borough?

The early signs, of course, were that Scott Hiskey’s men were finding their feet. Fair enough, new level, hangover from last season.

But it is slightly alarming to see that the run has continued, with far more of the Hyde than the Jekyll.

Both Phillips brothers have gone, and the team looks far weaker without them.

Albeit it was viewed as a coup that they stayed on, but the Blue side of the town need to shake off whatever remains from last season and move on.

Scott Hiskey, new to the area, is no doubt finding his feet.

This is not a criticism of him – in fact, the signing of Rafa Wozniak is brilliant – and we have no doubt he is the man.

But can we have some consistency please Borough?

The green shots of recovery are just waiting to come out.

Meanwhile in the Kershaw Premier, West Wratting’s upturn in form took a slight knock in a topsy turvy game at a youthful Ely City Reserves as Michael Bavester’s men were defeated 4-3, having come back from 3-0 down.

It’s amazing the difference a summer can make, with the team that always seemed destined to win it last season, well off the pace this one.

But at Linton Granta, Lee Miller has no need to put the cigars away just yet, with his men continuing to show that they have all the makings of going the distance this year.