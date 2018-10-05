Despite being knocked out of cups on consecutive weekends, Haverhill Rovers showed they still had an upset in them on Saturday.

With Stowmarket the visitors, Rovers retained the trumpeter and drummer looking to maintain the feel good factor, and Marc Abbott’s men rose to the challenge.

A buccaneering performance from Mark Lovell was one of many highlights as the former Marine, whose gym opened at the weekend, shone against a team tipped by many to go up without breaking sweat.

The young pair of Prince Mutswunguma and Mikey Davis also shone, underlining why it may be scouts, as well as fans, flocking back to the New Croft.

On the other side, as if they had read our column last week, Haverhill Borough made it two wins out of two.

Rafal Wozniak, ex-Rovers of course and the latest of many, many men to make the well trodden journey between sides, inspired a second victory in four days at Needham Market Reserves and – dare we repeat what we have prematurely said before – Scott Hiskey’s men look to have the winning taste back.

Please don’t go back to square one this weekend boys.

A big departure from West Wratting last week turned a lot of heads, not because of the player or the destination, but rather because it took longer than expected.

But Callum Harrison has finally departed the reigning champions to link up with former boss Michael Shinn at Newmarket after months of rumours.

There had been talk that Harrison had second thoughts about stepping up after spending time with the Jockeys over the summer, but it looks like that was not the case or, if it was, he has shaken off his concerns.

After displaying such nous in front of goal in the Kershaw Premier, Squeeze predicts that it won’t be long before the front man finds the onion bag on a regular basis two levels above.

It proved to be the right timing for Callum as the team he left behind made a swift cup exit at the weekend when they were knocked out of the Kershaw Premier Cup, the competition in which they lost the final to Linton Granta last season.

Ironically, Lee Miller’s men also bade farewell at the first stage, also on penalties.

Whilst Miller will no doubt be disappointed, his side look to have legitimate title hopes this season and it may not be a bad thing in the long term, with fewer fixtures to tire the legs and fragment focus.

But they will have a chance to test their mettle next week against higher opposition as they travel to March Town United of the Thurlow Nunn League North division for the first round of the Cambridge Invitational Cup.

It’s a game that should be an entertaining football contest and an interesting match up, the latest episode in an ongoing debate about the quality of Step 5/6/7, automatic promotion and so on.

See you next time.