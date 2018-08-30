Ronnie Radford. Roy Essandoh. Matt Langston. To this illustrious list of cup heroes, Marc Abbott can be added.

Well, almost. Another dose of FA Cup fever swept the New Croft on Saturday, with Rovers creating plenty of excitement of their own in the absence of the BBC cameras or local derby politics.

With Step 4 Bostik North favourites Maldon & Tiptree in town – arriving as heavy favourites on paper and on the grass – the Red side of Haverhill was given a day to remember, as a last minute penalty secured progress into the next round.

Whilst yesterday’s FA Cup draw didn’t provide the same level of romance or the big name that other local sides received, perhaps a home tie against Suffolk side Long Melford is more suitable, providing a realistic passage even closer to Wembley, and, more importantly, towards £6,000 worth of prize money.

Long Melford are one of those less-fancied but well-organised and tricky Thurlow Nunn League sides, but Rovers will be quietly confident based on performances so far.

This time last week, we were wondering which way West Wratting’s season was about to turn after two defeats; fortunately, normal service has now resumed, with back-to-back victories against Ely City Reserves and a last gasp victory over Cherry Hinton.

It secured them six points and restored some confidence amongst Michael Bavester’s men.

With almost all of the Kershaw Premier seemingly struggling for consistency early on, the initial hiccup does not seem quite so dramatic.

Squeeze trekked all the way out into the Fens at the weekend, to see Haverhill Borough as they took on Wisbech St Mary.

In a very strange game of football, that Borough completely dominated for half an hour in the second half, Scott Hiskey’s men conspired to ship five goals and taste their third defeat from four.

Three quickfire, route one, well taken goals from the Saints early in the second half effectively killed Borough off and, whilst they had almost all of the possession for the last third of the match, they were unable to get themselves back into the game.

On the back of a 6-0 victory last Tuesday night, it seems that Borough’s Jekyll and Hyde tendencies were not quite left in the Thurlow Nunn Premier last season.

Standing out this week is Andy Palmer, scorer of four goals for Linton Granta on Tuesday night as St Neots

Reserves were demolished 6-2 to add to his brace on Saturday.

After that 4-2 defeat to Great Shelford, an immediate response was required and was emphatically delivered.

As with West Wratting, the form of others at this early stage should mean that Granta are able to find their feet gradually without losing too much ground.

Plenty more to look forward to this week, so see you next time.