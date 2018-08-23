WHAT A CHANGE A SUMMER MAKES: West Wratting won the 2017/18 Kershaw Premier title with only two league losses, the same number already suffered this season

West Wratting are suffering from two opening losses in the Kershaw Premier, after kicking off their reigning championship fight.

The side, who won a maiden Step 7 title last season, currently lie bottom after two fixtures having conceded seven goals and scoring two.

The start of the 2018/19 season has also seen them relinquish their unbeaten run at home, with both losses at their Bull Lane ground.

The latest result came at the hands of Great Shelford in a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.

Their visitors will be hoping to go one better on their second-place finish last season, and have laid down a good marker against last season’s champions.

West Wratting will have a third successive home game on Saturday, as they host Ely City Reserves (3pm), and will look to avoid a hat-trick of home defeats.

* Linton Granta, meanwhile, travel to Great Shelford on Saturday (2pm).