From top to bottom for West Wratting
West Wratting are suffering from two opening losses in the Kershaw Premier, after kicking off their reigning championship fight.
The side, who won a maiden Step 7 title last season, currently lie bottom after two fixtures having conceded seven goals and scoring two.
The start of the 2018/19 season has also seen them relinquish their unbeaten run at home, with both losses at their Bull Lane ground.
The latest result came at the hands of Great Shelford in a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.
Their visitors will be hoping to go one better on their second-place finish last season, and have laid down a good marker against last season’s champions.
West Wratting will have a third successive home game on Saturday, as they host Ely City Reserves (3pm), and will look to avoid a hat-trick of home defeats.
* Linton Granta, meanwhile, travel to Great Shelford on Saturday (2pm).