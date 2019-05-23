Home   Sport   Article

Rod Gaffan accepts the Linton Granta manager role after payment ‘boo-boo’ costs him Fulbourn Institute job

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 13:00, 23 May 2019

Rod Gaffan has been appointed manager of last season’s Kershaw Premier runners-up Linton Granta.

The former Foxton manager and West Wratting assistant manager admits he has ‘landed on his feet’ following a recent payment scandal which saw him last as Fulbourn Institute manager for less than two weeks.

He said he had ‘made a bit of a boo-boo’ after trying to help a player out with fuel costs, not really thinking of it as payment, but accepts his error as he learned a lesson the hard way and now wants to move on to focus on his new role at a ‘fantastic little club’.

West Wratting manager Rod Gaffan pictured during his time managing Haverhill Borough Reserves. (10876509)
“I’m pleased I’ve been given this chance at Linton so I will definitely be keeping money out of it, I’m not going to risk this great opportunity,” he said. “I made a bit of a boo-boo in trying to help a player out with fuel costs and it sort of backfired.

“I don’t agree with payment at this level but a lot of clubs do it anyway, Fulbourn and I had a chat and we decided to part ways and I’m really pleased to be here now. I don’t want to dwell on it. I’ve landed on my feet a bit after Lee (Miller, former Linton manager) said I’d be a good fit here.

“It’s a fantastic little club with its own bar and facilities, plus they have had work done on their pitch too.

“I’ve been in and around this level for a long time and I have the experience to deal with this league. I feel I did well at Foxton, we got off to a great start and it sort of petered out, but we still finished higher than they have for a while.

“I’m ready to take on a club with the highest ambitions in this league and I hope it will be the start of a great relationship where we can aim to go one better than last time out.”

He said winning the league would be tough, with three or four first-team players understood to be on their way out. But top-scorer Simon Greathead is not believed to be one of them, a vital player for the team.

“It’s brilliant if he decides to stay,” Gaffan said. “He’s a key player for the club. I’m going to have a players’ meeting first so I can focus on the squad and how we want to play, but I do believe we can win the league.”

