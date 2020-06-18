After the roller-coaster ride he has been on during the past few years, Rod Gaffan is just pleased to be back in charge of a very familiar club in Hundon – even if it was not the plan.

“My wife is the chairman, my mother-in-law is the vice chairman and very close friends are the secretary and the treasurer,” he explained, following his re-appointment at the Kershaw Senior A club on Sunday, having begun his managerial career there as player-boss in 2010/11.

“They had been advertising for the position (to succeed Craig Cutts) and no-one had come forward so I was asked if I would do it and just as I said I would a lad came in who is going to come in as my assistant.”

Hundon Recreation Ground. Football action between the bottom two in the Kersahw Premier League - Hundon and Waterbeach...Pictured; Player andmanager Rod Gaffan.. (36725948)

He said Stephen Clarke has been doing a degree at Wembley in football and had just completed his Level 2 coaching qualification.

Despite not knowing him, the former West Wratting manager and Haverhill Borough and Haverhill Rovers assistant manager is now set to take him under his wing to give him an experience of men’s football.

And Gaffan has certainly experienced the highs and lows of the local scene.

New West Wratting first team manager Rod Gaffan (right) with his assistant player/manager, Roger Dourado, during their time at Haverhill Borough. (36725916)

His first spell in the hotseat saw him unable to save his home club Hundon from relegation from the Kershaw Premier in 2010/2011 after stepping into the breach as player-manager following Brian Pilgrim’s departure.

He went on to memorably win a league title as Haverhill Borough Reserves manager and assisted both Martin Westcott and Ben Cowling at Borough and Rovers.

But the last few years had seen him lose some love for the game after being named as Linton Granta manager last summer before the club renegaded on it a few weeks later as a premature incorrect announcement. Sandwiched in between was a couple of short frustrating spells as boss at Fulbourn, Foxton and then the now folded Sawston United first team.

But he said of his return to Hundon, who are in discussions to play at The New Croft in Haverhill in 2020/21 while their new changing rooms are built: “It seems to have bucked me up a bit.

“I have had a lot of people messaging to say good luck and lots of friendly offers.”

With the side having recorded mid-table finishes over the last five years, Gaffan is initially just looking for another stable season.

Read more Football