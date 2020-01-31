Dan Gleeson hailed a ‘fantastic response’ from Haverhill Borough to draw away at promotion chasers March Town United on Tuesday night, writes Alex Moss.

Back-to-back home wins at the New Croft 3G had helped start to build some momentum at Borough, before a 5-2 defeat at Debenham LC last Saturday saw their recent winning run come to an abrupt halt.

But a 1-1 draw at Robingoodfellows Lane earlier this week handed Guy Habbin’s men a boost ahead of a run of three games in eight days in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, starting a week on Saturday with a trip to Norwich CBS.

Alex Lyratzopoulos found the target for Haverhill Borough in Tuesday’s draw on the road Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a very good point,” midfielder Gleeson reflected. “We’d have taken a point before the start of the game, going up against one of the best teams in the league, away from home on a Tuesday night.

“And off the back of Saturday, when we let ourselves down against Debenham.

“It was a setback for us on Saturday, because we’d started to go on a good run and we were playing well.

“We’ve got some very good young players at the club and on our day when we’re all at it we can beat anyone in this league.

“But Saturday was disappointing. We let ourselves down, but it was a fantastic response on Tuesday.

“It was the perfect way to respond, and we were unlucky not to come away with all three points in the end.”

A pair of 3-1 wins against Wisbech St Mary and Framlingham Town had seen Borough start to find their feet in the early weeks of 2020, but last weekend Habbin’s side tasted defeat at Debenham, who scored four goals in the first half at Friends Meadow.

Top goalscorer Tom Thurlbourn’s 18th goal of the season, and a fine strike from Ryan Kent, had seen Borough close the gap to 2-1 and 4-2, but a hat-trick from James Watling, coupled with goals from Andrew Crowe and Tobie Stollery, made sure the points went to the home side.

Tuesday’s trip to March saw new signing Liam Rodden handed his full debut, having appeared off the bench in the defeat at Debenham, and the defender was on course for a clean sheet at the back until the final 15 minutes.

Alex Lyratzopoulos fired Borough in front on the half hour, before Jack Friend, the league’s leading marksman, netted his 30th of the campaign to level for March.

Rory Bone will miss the visit to Norwich on February 8 through suspension after being shown a straight red card in last weekend’s trip to Debenham.

Linton Granta held Kershaw Premier title chasers Cherry Hinton to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Dale Archer and Colin Morrice’s men became only the second side to stop Hinton from scoring this season, as the points were shared in a stalemate at the weekend.

West Wratting’s home clash with Cambridge University Press on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Wratting (6th) host Over Sports this Saturday (2pm), while Linton (12th) have the next two weekends off before hosting Chatteris Town on February 15.

