Former professional Dan Gleeson does not have any immediate plans to hang his boots up just yet, and he is looking to continue playing with Haverhill Borough.

The defender, who clocked up 168 appearances for Cambridge United, turned 35 in February and has had some serious injuries during a career that also took in spells with Notts County and Luton Town.

But although he is keen to get more into coaching and management, he has revealed the player-coaching role he took up at Borough is one he is ready to resume next season.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town..Pictured: Dan Gleeson celebrates his goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (34052900)

“I spoke briefly to Guy (Habbin, Borough manager) and I am happy to carry on. I enjoyed it at Borough last season,” he said.

“I cannot really commit to being someone who is available ever week as I have got kids, which is why I took a step back with the level I was playing at.

“There is a bit of life left in the body though and at that level of football I think I can get away with it, with the experience I have got to read the game.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town..Pictured: Dan Gleeson celebrates his goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (34052915)

“I cannot play Saturday-Tuesday every week, but I think I can still bring something to the table and pass it on to the lads.”

Right-back Gleeson made 15 appearances for Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Borough in the coronavirus-shortened 2019/20 season, scoring one goal.

But his long-term aim is to get back into management, having already tasted life in the hotseat with player-manager roles at Cambridge City and St Neots Town.

“I wasn’t always available but I took a few training sessions last season,” he said.

Cambridge City Fc v Strattford Town at St Ives Football Club. Dan Gleeson.Picture: Keith Heppell. (34052931)

“The coaching side was something I got into at Cambridge City, Histon and Lowestoft and is something I want to get back into more as I feel I have something to prove and give back.

“I have played under a lot of managers over the years and you take the good bits and bads bits from them all.

“A transition into coaching and management is something I will be looking to progress with in the future.”

Meanwhile, Borough chairman Kayleigh Steed has heaped praise on the players and management for clubbing together to make a £350 donation to the club to keep it afloat.

She said: “The last few weeks have been a huge concern to me as the revenue we had projected to come into the club between March and May was to cover our out-standing overheads, as well as providing us a platform to prepare for the new season, cover our start up costs and go again enjoying our football and providing Step 6 football to our local community.

“The support we have received from our sponsors, local community and our players has been unbelievable and will no doubt go along way to ensuring our sustainability.”

