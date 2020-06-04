Tom Thulborn picked up two prizes during Haverhill Borough’s end-of-season virtual awards at the weekend.

The young striker – previously of Ely City – was in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North’s top 10 scorers during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign thanks to his return of 19 goals from 31 appearances.

And that form was recognised by both his team-mates and the Borough supporters, both of whom voted Thulborn as their Player of the Season.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ...... (35762351)

Meanwhile, promising goalkeeper James Young won manager Guy Habbin’s award following a string of impressive performances since he joined Borough from fellow New Croft outfit Haverhill Rovers late last year.

Ryan Kent, who featured on 23 occasions last term, won the Clubman award.

With a total of eight victories from their 27 fixtures, Borough sat 17th in the First Division North standings when the coronavirus pandemic halted all sport, and the Football Association subsequently scrapped the season.

